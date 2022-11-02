Hurricane Lisa forms in the Atlantic

Hurricane Lisa formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, forecasters are also watching Tropical Storm Martin, which is forecast to become a hurricane, and a third system that could bring rain and wind to Florida.

HURRICANE LISA

Hurricane Lisa is moving westward toward the coast of Belize and is expected to make landfall in Central America and then weaken.

Lisa is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will move just north of the Bay Islands of Honduras this morning, make landfall in Belize later today, and then cross northern Guatemala and move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday," the NHC said. "Additional strengthening is forecast as Lisa approaches Belize. Weakening is expected after the center makes landfall."

Hurricane conditions are expected in the Bay Islands of Honduras in the next several hours and along the coast of Belize and the southeastern Yucatan peninsula this afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are expected along the northern coast of Honduras within portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area this morning and in Guatemala and Yucatan later today.

TROPICAL STORM MARTIN

Martin is located several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and Martin is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday before transitioning into a large and powerful extratropical low on Thursday.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says Martin is not expected to be any threat to land.

OTHER SYSTEMS

The hurricane center is also watching an area of low pressure with a 20-percent chance of developing. Longer term, this could develop over the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing wind and rain impacts to Florida during that time.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.