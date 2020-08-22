Tropical storms Marco and Laura march toward Gulf of Mexico, rain chances to increase in Central Florida

Two tropical storms have their eyes on the Gulf of Mexico as the systems continue to move closer to the U.S.

Most of Florida is now out of both Laura and Marco's cones, but the National Hurricane Center says the long-range track is uncertain since Laura still has to move either near or over portions of the Greater Antilles through Monday.

Both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco are forecast to become hurricanes as they move through the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a chance the storms could merge over the Gulf, with the stronger of the two absorbing the weaker storm, however, meteorologists say this would not create an even stronger storm.

If that happens, it would be the first time two hurricanes were in the Gulf at the same time, forecasters say, going back to the start of record-keeping in 1851.

Laura was a potential threat to Florida, but its track has since shifted more west.

As of Saturday, Laura was located about 50 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The tropical storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. While Florida is out of the cone of uncertainty, FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro says Central Florida could still feel the effects as it passes near the state.

"Central Florida will be seeing an increased rain chance as Laura pushes south of The Keys on Monday."

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The central Bahamas

As for Tropical Storm Marco, the National Hurricane Center says the system continues to gain strength as is located about 100 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico on Saturday. Marco is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Punta Herrero to Dzilam Mexico

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

