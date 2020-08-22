Fujiwhara effect: Here’s what could happen if Laura and Marco collide in the Gulf of Mexico

Two tropical systems will be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time early next week. You might be thinking, what could happen if these storms merge?

That phenomenon is called the "Fujiwhara Effect."

The Fujiwhara Effect is the interaction between two hurricanes. The National Weather Service gives three scenarios that could happen when two hurricanes are within 870 miles of one another.

When two hurricanes spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they begin an intense tropical "dance" around their common center. If one hurricane is a lot stronger than the other, the smaller one will orbit it and eventually be absorbed. Or, if two storms closer in strength can gravitate towards each other until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own paths. In rare occasions, the hurricanes come together, resulting in one larger storm instead of two smaller ones.

The latest forecast track has Tropical Storm Marco arriving in the Gulf of Mexico before Tropical Storm Laura. This is something The FOX 35 Weather Team is tracking closely.

