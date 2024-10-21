Tropical Storm Oscar set to track away from Florida

As of the 5 a.m. NHC update, Tropical Storm Oscar is nearing Cuba’s eastern coast, bringing strong winds and rain. The storm is located 5 miles east of Guantanamo and is moving west at 2 mph with winds of 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for northern Cuba, including the provinces of Las Tunas, Holguin, and Guantanamo, as well as the southeastern Bahamas. The south coast of Cuba’s Guantanamo Province is also under a warning. A tropical storm watch is in place for Camaguey Province and the central Bahamas, where conditions could develop in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Forecasters expect Oscar to weaken slightly as it moves over eastern Cuba’s mountains but remain a tropical storm when it moves north later today. The storm is forecast to pass near the southeastern and central Bahamas on Tuesday. This means the storm is expected to take a track that stays away from Florida.