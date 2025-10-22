Tropical Storm Melissa could become hurricane this week, NHC says

Tracking Melissa Location: 305 miles SSW of Port Au Prince, Haiti, and 335 miles SE of Kingston, Jamaica Wind speed: 50 mph Movement: WNW at 2MPH Minimum central pressure: 1001 mb



Tropical Storm Melissa is dragging slowly in the Caribbean Sea, which could bring heavy rainfall and flooding to parts of Hispaniola and Jamaica, the National Hurricane Center said.

Where Melissa will ultimately end up is not easily predicted due to the slow-moving nature of the storm.

Here is the latest.

Where is Tropical Storm Melissa?

Tropical Storm Melissa was about 305 miles south-southwest of Port au Prince, Haiti, and 335 miles southeast of Kingstom, Jamaica, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. update.

It's moving west-northwest at 2 mph. Sustained winds are 50 mph.

Could Melissa become a hurricane?

The NHC said Melissa is expected to approach Jamaica and southwestern Haiti this week. Melissa is expected to strengthen and could become a Category 1 hurricane as early as Thursday.

Any Florida impacts?

There are no direct impacts to the U.S. or Florida by Melissa, according to the latest forecasts and the FOX 35 Storm Team. However, Melissa could bring some wave swells to parts of Florida's coastline.

As Melissa's track is still unknown, any change in direction can also change those impacts.