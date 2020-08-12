Tropical Storm Josephine expected to form Wednesday

Our next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could form on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Tropical Depression Eleven is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine by 2 p.m.

"Winds will get up to 60 mph north of Puerto Rico," says FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

As the system makes its into the western Atlantic ocean, the storm is predicted to break up and weaken. The latest track shows no impact with Florida.

Josephine would be our 10th named storm of the season.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

