Tropical Storm Humberto forms in Atlantic, forecast to become Cat. 2 hurricane: NHC

Tropical Storm Humberto formed Wednesday afternoon in the Atlantic, becoming the eighth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, and is forecast to become a hurricane this weekend, the National Hurricane Center.

Humberto, formerly Invest 93L, is one of two systems being tracked in the Atlantic, alongside Hurricane Gabrielle and Invest 93L, which is expected to become a tropical depression – and could eventually be Tropical Storm Imelda. The 2025 hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30.

Tropical Storm Humberto was about 550 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday evening, the NHC said, and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. Sustained winds are roughly 40 mph with higher gusts, reported.

"Humberto is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h). A west-northwest to northwest motion is expected over the next several days with a slower forward speed," the NHC said. It's expected to steadily strengthen over the next several days, potentially becoming a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday and strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane by Sunday.

At this point, HUmberto is not expected to directly impact Florida or the Southeastern U.S. Instead, it's expected to curve eastward out into the Atlantic Ocean.