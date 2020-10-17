Tropical Storm Epsilon forms, will strengthen into hurricane

Tropical Epsilon has formed and is strengthening, putting itself on track to become a hurricane later this week.

Tropical Depression 27 formed on Monday morning and within a few hours, upgraded into Tropical Storm Epsilon. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King expects it to stay away from the United States, threatening Bermuda later this week as Hurricane Epsilon.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that Epsilon is currently located about 735 miles southeast of Bermuda. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It is expected to strengthen over the next three days, becoming a hurricane by Thursday.

FOX 35 is also watching a broad area of low pressure that is expected to form in a few days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea with some gradual development possible through the middle of next week.

As of Saturday, forecasters give it a 20 percent chance of developing.

