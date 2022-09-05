Tropical Storm Earl forecast to be season's first major hurricane

article

The National Hurricane Center continues to track Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle in the Atlantic as the peak of hurricane season nears on Sept. 10.

TROPICAL STORM EARL

Earl is located south of Bermuda and is moving toward the north-northwest near 5 mph. A turn toward the north at a slightly faster forward speed is expected later on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph. Tropical Storm earl is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later this week, reaching Category 3 hurricane status at some point. This would make Earl the season's first major hurricane.

The storm is not expected to be any threat to the U.S.

NOAA’s latest projections decrease the overall number of storms from 14-21 to 14-20 named storms, with 6-10 of those storms becoming hurricanes and 3-5 becoming major hurricanes.

According to forecasters, to be considered a major hurricane, a tropical cyclone must have maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

HURRICANE DANIELLE

Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through Tuesday. A turn toward the east-northeast is anticipated by Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph.

A slow weakening trend is forecast on Tuesday. Danielle is not expected to be any threat to land. To track the tropics, be sure to have the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App downloaded to get weather updates.

OTHER TROPICAL SYSTEMS

A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a broad area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. An area of low pressure is forecast to form with this system in the next day or so, and environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development.

A tropical depression could form this week with a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days.

