Tropical storm, depression likely to form near Florida coast, NHC says

In its Thursday afternoon update, the National Hurricane Center said Invest 91L now has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical system over the next 48 hours or seven days.

The NHC is tracking Invest 91L — a tropical disturbance that formed over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.

Will Invest 91L become a tropical storm or tropical depression?

The NHC said the system has a "broad, but well-defined circulation" and maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. If those trends continue, it could become a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm as soon as Thursday afternoon.

If the system does form into a storm, it would become Tropical Depression #2 or Tropical Storm Arlene.

Will Invest91L impact Florida if it does become a tropical storm?

The FOX 35 Storm Team said the system is located a couple of hundred miles west of Tampa Bay. The system is not expected to have any direct impact on Orlando or Florida, but could possibly impact rip currents.

The system will bring a higher chance of rain to South Florida, and drier air across Central Florida.

HURRICANE SEASON NEWS:

FOX 35 declared Thursday a weather impact day because of the potential of torrential rain and localized flooding.

The areas of heavy rain could produce between 1-2" per hour. The timing appears to be between 2 pm-9 pm. Only isolated showers are expected overnight into Friday morning.

What is an Invest system?

An invest system is short for "investigative system" or "area of interest". The invest tag is reserved for areas of disturbed weather being monitored for potential tropical development. Once the National Hurricane Center ear-marks an investigative area, spaghetti forecast models are applied to the situation, helping to forecast future tracking.

Invests are identified by numbers ranging from 90-99, the letter "L" is attached if the system resides in the North Atlantic.