Tropical Storm Beryl weakens over Mexico, but forecast to re-intensify into hurricane once more: NHC

Tropical Storm Beryl has weakened after spending nearly a week in the Caribbean as a major hurricane.

Although Beryl has weakened, the storm is expected to re-intensify into a hurricane as it heads towards Texas by the end of the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

Where is Tropical Storm Beryl?

Tropical Storm Beryl is 35 miles east-southeast of Progreso, Mexico and 610 miles east-southeast of Brownsville, Texas. Beryl is moving at 15 mph with wind gusts at 70 mph.

Beryl is forecast to move west-northwestward over the next day as it moves over the northern Yucatan Peninsula Friday afternoon. It is expected to emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Friday night and move into southern Texas by the end of the weekend.

A hurricane watch and storm surge watch are in effect for the Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande northward to Sargent.

There are tropical storm warnings in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico west of Cabo Catoche to Campeche.

Hurricane Beryl made history as it became the earliest category 4 storm on record. Earlier this week, Beryl thrashed through Grenada as a category 5 storm, tearing roofs off homes and leaving the island devastated and without power.

Beryl brought deadly winds and storm surge to parts of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Thursday and early Friday.

2024 Atlantic hurricane season names, pronunciation guide

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, there is an alternate name list, which includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

Forecasters predict busy 2024 hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) handed down its official prediction for the season – its most ferocious yet. A record 17-25 named storms are anticipated, with 8 to 13 of them becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Seven of them could be considered major hurricanes.

Colorado State University also shared its seasonal prediction , which is significant because it's the most extreme season they've ever forecast since releasing their predictions publicly in the 1990s, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.

This doesn't mean 23 tropical storms or 11 hurricanes will reach the United States or make landfall in Florida, as they can — and often do — curve away. But more storms do increase the chance of them possibly making landfall.

NOAA 2024 Hurricane Outlook

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

