Great Florida Bigfoot Conference returns to Ocala June 12-13

Believers, researchers and the curious alike are preparing to gather for the 2026 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference at the World Equestrian Center.

Cryptozoologist Ryan Golembeske is the event's master of ceremonies. For the unfamiliar, a cryptozoologist is one who studies and searches for "cryptids"— legendary animals whose existence is unsubstantiated or is disputed by mainstream science, such as Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, or creatures thought to be extinct.

Local perspective:

Golembeske says the conference celebrates the mystery and folklore surrounding Bigfoot, also known in the Southeast as the Skunk Ape.

"It’s one and the same," Golembeske said. "Everywhere you go in the world there are different names for relic hominids. The most famous is Bigfoot or Sasquatch, and here in the South it’s Skunk Ape."

The event typically draws thousands of attendees who share stories, research and experiences tied to sightings of the legendary creature. Golembeske said the conference provides a welcoming place for people to discuss encounters that they might not feel comfortable sharing elsewhere.

"When you see 3,000-plus people gathered, and I would argue over half of them have either had an encounter or know someone that has, it’s electric," he said.

The conference features speakers, presentations and vendors focused on cryptozoology and unexplained phenomena. Organizers say the event also highlights folklore and cultural traditions that include stories of large, human-like creatures across North America.

"If you can find me one Native American tribe that does not have them in their history — large, giant humans in their history — then OK, I’ll quit what I’m doing," Golembeske said.

Organizers say the event invites both believers and skeptics to learn more about the legend and explore the enduring mystery of Bigfoot.

The 6th Annual Great Florida Bigfoot Conference is on June 12–13, 2026, at the World Equestrian Center (Expo 1) in Ocala, Florida. Organizers have put together a website for more information about the conference, here.