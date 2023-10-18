Tropical depression likely to form in the Atlantic soon: Will it impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 94L, which is forecast to become a tropical depression very soon.

"Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the western tropical Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles," the NHC said in an advisory Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said the system has a high – 80% chance – of development over the next 48 hours.

At this time, there are no impacts expected in Florida. The NHC said the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of the system as watched may be required for some of the islands later Wednesday.

"Regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning Friday."

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the very latest.