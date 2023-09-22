What happens if we reach the end of the 2023 hurricane name list amid 'above normal' season?

Tropical Storm Ophelia formed Friday, marking the 15th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

With just over two months left of the hurricane season, there's a likely chance we will see the remaining six names slated for 2023 to be used since the National Hurricane Center predicted "above normal" activity this year.

When the 21st and final name of 2023 – Whitney – is used, any additional storms will be named from a list curated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in lieu of the Greek alphabet, a system started in 2021 to avoid confusion with similar-sounding storm names, according to FOX Weather. In 2020, there was a record-setting 30 storms – nine of which were named from the Greek alphabet.

Here's a look at the 2023 Atlantic hurricane names:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

Here's a look at the supplemental list of Atlantic hurricane names from the WMO:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

Click here for more information about hurricane names from the National Hurricane Center.