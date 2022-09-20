Tropical Depression Eight forms, forecast to become Tropical Storm Gaston soon

Tropical Depression Eight formed in the already busy Atlantic Ocean Tuesday morning and is forecast to soon become the seventh named storm of the 2022 hurricane season.

When the system is named, the FOX 35 Storm Team says it will be called Tropical Storm Gaston.

What is Tropical Depression Eight's projected path?

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the tropical depression is several miles west of the Azore, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is north at 10 mph.

Our exclusive FOX MODEL shows it has no current threat to land.

Tropical Depression Eight - Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time. The NHC said the Azores should monitor the progress of the system.

"Swells generated by the depression are expected to affect the Azores later this week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," NHC said.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Fiona's outer bands continue to produce heavy rain over mostly coastal and eastern sections of the Dominican Republic and in local portions of southern Puerto Rico.

Forecasters say there is also a tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic. The NHC said it has a 70% chance of formation.

The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to watch the tropics and will update you as soon as new details are available.