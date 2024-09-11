Tropical Depression 7 in Atlantic forecast to become Tropical Storm Gordon, NHC says

article

Tropical Storm 7 formed on Wednesday in the eastern Atlantic and could become Tropical Storm Gordon this week – the 7th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

It is one of five systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Francine and three other areas of potential development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Where is Tropical Depression 7?

The National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory that Tropical Depression 7 was about 310 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and is moving west-northwest at 18 mph. The minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

Tropical Depression 7 path: Where is it headed?

The NHC said it expected Tropical Depression 7 to remain over water for many days. But it could become a tropical storm on Wednesday or Thursday.

It's moving west-northwest at 18 mph, the NHC said, and is expected to continue in that general direction for the next few days.

"Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression could become a tropical storm tonight or on Thursday," the NHC said.