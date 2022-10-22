Troopers investigating fatal crash on SR 429

article

A person was killed after a vehicle crash on State Road 429 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at mile marker 21 near Florida's Turnpike.

Troopers say the vehicle, a pickup truck ran off-road hit a guardrail and caught on fire.

Highway patrol officials confirm that the only one person was in the truck at the time, and that person died as a result of the crash.

The off ramp to Florida's Turnpike from SR 429 was shutdown while FHP were on scene investigating.