Troopers investigating fatal crash on SR 429
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was killed after a vehicle crash on State Road 429 early Saturday morning.
The crash happened at mile marker 21 near Florida's Turnpike.
Troopers say the vehicle, a pickup truck ran off-road hit a guardrail and caught on fire.
Highway patrol officials confirm that the only one person was in the truck at the time, and that person died as a result of the crash.
The off ramp to Florida's Turnpike from SR 429 was shutdown while FHP were on scene investigating.