Expand / Collapse search

Troopers investigating fatal crash on SR 429

Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

SR 429 crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was killed after a vehicle crash on State Road 429 early Saturday morning. 

The crash happened at mile marker 21 near Florida's Turnpike. 

Troopers say the vehicle, a pickup truck ran off-road hit a guardrail and caught on fire. 

Highway patrol officials confirm that the only one person was in the truck at the time, and that person died as a result of the crash. 

The off ramp to Florida's Turnpike from SR 429 was shutdown while FHP were on scene investigating. 