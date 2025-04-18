1 dead, 1 hurt in Orlando crash after SUV runs off road, strikes wall: FHP

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol has blocked off a portion of Goldenrod Road in Orlando following a deadly single-vehicle crash Friday morning. Troopers said the passenger of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they died of their injuries. The driver was injured.



One person is dead and another is hurt following a crash in Orange County early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened at 4:31 a.m. on S Goldenrod Road and Silver Pointe Boulevard in Orlando.

Based on preliminary evidence, authorities said a 2011 Acura MDX was traveling northbound on Goldenrod Road when its driver "failed to negotiate a curve" and ran off the road.

The SUV then struck a wall and overturned onto its side, troopers said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ One person has died after the SUV they were a passenger in ran off the road and struck a nearby wall on S Goldenrod Road near Silver Pointe Boulevard, troopers said.

The driver, identified as a 35-year-old Orlando man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His passenger, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital but died from their injuries.

The northbound lanes of Goldenrod Road are currently closed as troopers investigate.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News is working to learn the severity of the driver's injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

