Tricks, treats, and family fun: Halloween events in Central Florida

Published  October 4, 2024 11:56am EDT
ORLANDO, Fl - As Halloween season is in full swing, so are the events. However, some of these events can get a little spooky.

Here are some of the family-friendly Halloween events happening this October in Central Florida that will be fun for everyone!

Not So Spooky HallowFest at the Center at Deltona

  • October 6th | 10a.m. - 4p.m.
  • Free event
  • Vendors
  • Face painting
  • Character meet and greets 
  • Trick-or-treating

Halloween Craft at Green Acres Farm - Oviedo

  • October 12th | 9a.m. - 1p.m.
  • $6 per person
  • Outdoor craft event
  • Visiting farm animals

Orlando Halloween Fest - Waterford Lakes 

  • October 19th | 11a.m. - 3p.m.
  • Free event
  • Trick-or-treating event
  • Local vendors
  • Balloon animals
  • Reptile petting zoo

The spooky pirate event happening at Sea Life Aquarium

FOX 35's Morgan Parrish heads to Sea Life Aquarium to check out their Halloween event 'Pirates of the Haunted Seas'.

Spooktakular 2024 at O2B in Oviedo Mall

  • October 19th | 6:30p.m. - 9:30p.m.
  • Trick or Treating
  • S'mores & Snacks
  • Haunted Hallway
  • Costume Contests

Longwood's Halloween Dance Party for Kids - Longwood 

  • October 23rd | 6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
  • $8 per person
  • Dance party for kids and teens ages 4-18
  • Candy
  • Costume contest

Boo on Broadway - Downtown Kissimmee

  • October 25th | 6p.m. - 9p.m.
  • Trick-or-treating
  • Costume contests
  • Live entertainment
  • Local vendors