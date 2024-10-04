Tricks, treats, and family fun: Halloween events in Central Florida

article

As Halloween season is in full swing, so are the events. However, some of these events can get a little spooky.

Here are some of the family-friendly Halloween events happening this October in Central Florida that will be fun for everyone!

October 6th | 10a.m. - 4p.m.

Free event

Vendors

Face painting

Character meet and greets

Trick-or-treating

Halloween Craft at Green Acres Farm - Oviedo

October 12th | 9a.m. - 1p.m.

$6 per person

Outdoor craft event

Visiting farm animals

Orlando Halloween Fest - Waterford Lakes

October 19th | 11a.m. - 3p.m.

Free event

Trick-or-treating event

Local vendors

Balloon animals

Reptile petting zoo

October 19th | 6:30p.m. - 9:30p.m.

Trick or Treating

S'mores & Snacks

Haunted Hallway

Costume Contests

October 23rd | 6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.

$8 per person

Dance party for kids and teens ages 4-18

Candy

Costume contest

Boo on Broadway - Downtown Kissimmee