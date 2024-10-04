Tricks, treats, and family fun: Halloween events in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fl - As Halloween season is in full swing, so are the events. However, some of these events can get a little spooky.
Here are some of the family-friendly Halloween events happening this October in Central Florida that will be fun for everyone!
Not So Spooky HallowFest at the Center at Deltona
- October 6th | 10a.m. - 4p.m.
- Free event
- Vendors
- Face painting
- Character meet and greets
- Trick-or-treating
Halloween Craft at Green Acres Farm - Oviedo
- October 12th | 9a.m. - 1p.m.
- $6 per person
- Outdoor craft event
- Visiting farm animals
Orlando Halloween Fest - Waterford Lakes
- October 19th | 11a.m. - 3p.m.
- Free event
- Trick-or-treating event
- Local vendors
- Balloon animals
- Reptile petting zoo
Spooktakular 2024 at O2B in Oviedo Mall
- October 19th | 6:30p.m. - 9:30p.m.
- Trick or Treating
- S'mores & Snacks
- Haunted Hallway
- Costume Contests
Longwood's Halloween Dance Party for Kids - Longwood
- October 23rd | 6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
- $8 per person
- Dance party for kids and teens ages 4-18
- Candy
- Costume contest
Boo on Broadway - Downtown Kissimmee
- October 25th | 6p.m. - 9p.m.
- Trick-or-treating
- Costume contests
- Live entertainment
- Local vendors