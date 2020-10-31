Trick-or-treating? Here's how to check for sex offenders in your neighborhood

article

Little ghouls and goblins will be out and about on Halloween to snatch up candy, but parents should check their neighborhood to make sure they aren't visiting certain houses.

There are thousands of sex offenders in Florida. Several sheriff's offices' will be checking up on local sexual predators and offenders to make sure they are following the rules during the holiday.

According to Florida law, sexual predator/offenders on probation may not participate in the holiday celebration by having lights on or decorations that attract or lure children to the home.

To be safe, parents can check the Florida Department of Law Enforcement sex offender database to see a list of all registered sex offenders living within a 5-mile radius. There is also an FDLE app that you can download so that parents can track sex offenders in their neighborhoods before sending the kids out the door.

You can search the sex offender database HERE.