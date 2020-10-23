Here are 6 Central Florida Halloween attractions you can't miss

article

It’s the spookiest time of the year!

While the COVID-19 pandemic has some people unsure of how to celebrate Halloween this year, here are a few socially-distanced attractions happening around Central Florida where you can get your scare on.

A Petrified Forest

Located in Altamonte Springs, the attraction is celebrating ’13 years of fear.’ Visitors can travel down three petrifying trails and plunge into the Dark Forest filled with horrors. You’ll be taken back in time to a twisted carnival run by a brutal ringmaster before being sent forward in time “in a seemingly innocent summer camp.”

The attraction has implemented a timed ticketing system with limited capacity to ensure proper social distancing.

The Haunted Road

The Haunted Road is a new, completely contactless Halloween experience open now in Orlando – and time slots are selling out on most nights.

The drive-thru event is filled with a terrifying mix of theatrical storytelling, horrifying creatures, unexpected scares, and a twisted take on immortal tales. For families looking for something that the kids can enjoy, a family-friendly version of the event will also be available during the daytime on select weekends.

Scream N’ Stream

Visitors to this Kissimmee attraction have two options: a kid-friendly, drive-thru trick-or-treat trail with contactless candy or a scary drive-thru terror trail at night.

If you choose the latter, you’ll experience a 25-minute slow drive along a dark road spanning 1.2 miles and filled with terror around every corner.

Tunnel of the Damned

This attraction may be too intense for those under 13, so that should tell you something. ‘The Orlando Forum of Fear’ is a haunted maze designed by the same people behind many of the terrifying mazes at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Watch FOX 35's David Martin below as he gives us a sneak peek.

SCREAM-A-GEDDON Horror Park

This could make the biggest man cry like a baby. SCREAM-A-GEDDON features several haunted houses for your fright-filled pleasure.

New in 2020 is the Ravenhill Asylum, which is an interactive attraction. Visitors entering Ravenhill will be faced with an important decision: explore the asylum and just watch the action OR ‘mark’ yourself to truly interact with the creatures within? Those who opt-in to the truly interactive experience may be removed from their group, sent into hidden rooms or “even forced to remain.”

Mortem Manor

This attraction is open year-round in Kissimmee, but you can’t argue that the fear factor goes up around this time of year! If you’re brave enough, you’ll walk through a spooky Victorian-themed home where live actors and scary special effects will have you looking for the nearest exit!