Travel at Orlando International Airport up 550% this holiday weekend

Memorial Day weekend is winding down and the rush to get back home is just beginning.

Orlando International Airport is bustling once again. Nearly every parking lot was filled to capacity on Saturday and officials expect tens of thousands of people to move through the gates on Monday.

More than 64,000 people are expected to travel through the Orlando International Airport. This is a big change from the numbers last year during the COVID-19 pandemic when only about 12,000 people were coming through the airport.

Throughout the six-day travel period around Memorial Day, officials say that traffic is up 550 percent. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said that we are approaching 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Travelers wait in line to check in at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at Orlando International Airport on the Friday before Memorial Day. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Expand

Whether you are vaccinated or not, masks are reportedly still required at airports.

