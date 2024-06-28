Trashed Winn-Dixie tuna receipt leads to illegal dumpers' arrest in Florida, deputies say

article

A trio of illegal dumpers were caught by deputies and arrested after a receipt for tuna was found buried in 860 lbs. of trash found in the middle of the road, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened earlier this month in Pierson, in front of the Lake George Wildlife Management Area entrance.

Deputies responded to remove the massive pile of trash, and that's when one of them found a Winn-Dixie receipt for two cans of tuna and two jugs of spring water. A can of tuna and a jug of water were found in the pile, too.

Deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office were able to track down three illegal dumping suspects from a Winn-Dixie receipt found in a trash pile for two cans of Bumble Bee tuna. (Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The receipt led the deputies to Winn-Dixie, where they were able to check out video surveillance to identify who was responsible – and what car they were in. The suspects were identified, located and interviewed – which led to a confession, deputies said.

A huge load of trash (860 lbs) was illegally dumped in Pierson, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

"The defendants had just done an insulation job before they dumped the trash. One admitted they knew it was a bad idea, but didn't want to deal with going to the dump," the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

The three suspects were identified as James Dunne, 51, Connor Dunne, 21, and Kyle Hayes, 24.

(From left to right) Kyle Hayes, James Dunne and Connor Dunne were arrested and charged with felony littering over 500 lbs. (Photo: Volusia County Jail)

They were all charged with felony littering over 500 lbs. and have all since been released from the Volusia County Jail after they each posted $2,500 bond, arrest records show.