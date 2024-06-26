Couple accused of stealing $21 worth Pub-subs from Florida Publix

Deputies need the community's help in identifying a couple accused of stealing Pub-sub sandwiches from a Florida Publix store over the weekend.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman walked into the grocery store located on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral and approached the deli department to ask for their online order containing two whole turkey subs.

The deli clerk was not able to find their order and decided to make new sandwiches.

The man and woman pictured here are accused of stealing two sub sandwiches from a Publix store in Cape Coral, Florida, officials said. (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the man took the new subs from the deli clerk and the pair left the store without paying. Officials said the couple left in a black Ford Explorer.

The subs cost $9.99 each, bringing the total value of the sandwiches to $21.28, deputies said.

The store manager said they wished to press charges, according to an incident.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 239-477-1000.