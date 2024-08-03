Train smashes into Jeep along train tracks in Sumter County: FHP
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was able to escape a Jeep that was disabled along train tracks in Sumter County, resulting in a collision with a train, FHP said.
A Bushnell woman was driving a red Jeep eastbound on CR 720 when the car became disabled while on top of railroad tracks.
Photos of the aftermath show the Jeep which appears to be totaled.
Jeep destroyed by CSX freight train in Sumter County, Florida (Florida Highway Patrol)
The woman got out of the car which was then struck by a passing CSX freight train with close to 80 rail cars.
No one was injured in the crash.