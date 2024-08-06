Trailblazer Ingrid Nathan reflects on integrating Seminole County Public Schools

As we ease back into the school year, we continue to shine a light on those who paved the way in the community for generations to come.

It’s thanks to one woman in Seminole County who set the tone for how classrooms are integrated today.

"Daddy came to me one night and said, 'How would you like to go to the white school?' I said, 'Sure,' without hesitation," said Ingrid Nathan of Seminole County.

During the civil rights movement, schools mainly remained segregated until 1968. However, in 1964, changes were made to the Seminole County school system, with Ingrid Nathan playing a significant role.

RELATED: Building named for first Black student in Seminole Public Schools

"I didn’t think about who had been killed, I didn’t think about the Little Rock Nine, didn’t think about any of that. I just said yes," said Nathan.

At the time, a bi-racial committee was devising a strategy to integrate schools. Ingrid’s godfather was on the committee, and she was chosen as the first black girl to enroll at Sanford Junior High.

"The reason I did wasn’t because I wanted to be white; I was just curious because I didn’t understand why I wasn’t as smart as the white kids or good enough. I didn’t understand why we weren’t allowed, and I was intrigued. If there was a chance for me to learn, I wanted to learn, but I was curious," said Nathan.

On her first day, she was escorted by police into the school, not knowing what lay ahead.

MORE HEADLINES

"The student government committee, those students all smiled and welcomed me there, and they went with me to all my classes. They ate lunch with me that first day only. After that, I was alone," said Nathan.

"My first experience walking down the halls, students parted like it was the Red Sea, and one student grabbed the wall like he didn’t want me to touch him, and that was unfortunate," said Nathan.

Despite being treated unfairly, Ingrid persevered.

"I couldn’t let anyone stop me from what I came to do. I had a mission. I wasn’t thinking about representing my people so much, even though I did, but I was representing my dad, and I was there to do my very best," said Nathan.

That "very best" led her to become a teacher herself for nearly 40 years in the community, starting with teaching Spanish at Lake Brantley High School.

"If I had to do it all over again, I would. God chose the right person for the job," said Nathan.

Ingrid tells me she’s grateful to be a part of black history in the community, knowing that kids of all different backgrounds can be given equal opportunities in the classroom.

"You wouldn’t even be here today doing what you’re doing, and the students wouldn’t have classes the way they are now if we had not taken the steps to do that. And it wasn’t just me; it took a whole nation of us, a whole nation of firsts," said Nathan.