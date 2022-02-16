Building named for first Black student in Seminole Public Schools

The student who launched the integration of Seminole County public schools now has a building named in her honor.

Ingrid Burton Nathan was only 14 when she started classes at Sanford Junior High as the only African American student back in 1964. A year later, she was one of several Black students to integrate Seminole High School.

Despite bullying and threats, she graduated in the top 10% of her class.

"What hits me is the fact that my people want me to have it. Okay, I did it from my people. I did it for not just my people but I did it for us because we're better when we work together in this society," she said.

Nathan went on to teach Spanish in Seminole County for almost 40 years.

