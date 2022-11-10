Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
8
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County

Paths for Hurricanes Ian, Nicole eerily similar to Charley, Jeanne in 2004

By Brittany Lockley and FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Hurricane Nicole
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2004 hurricane season was a remarkably busy season for Central Florida. The season featured three hurricanes – Charley, Frances, and Jeanne – that all made landfall.

Charley made landfall in Cayo Costa on August 13, 2004 – the same spot where Hurricane Ian made landfall. The two storms could not have been more different. 

Charley was compact, while Ian was exceptionally large. Just to give an example, Hurricane Charley could fit inside Ian’s eyewall. 

Forty-three days after Charley came Jeanne in September. Just like 43 days later from Ian came Nicole. Jeanne and Nicole share more similarities by both being storms with large wind fields.

Jeanne was much stronger, making landfall as a Category 3 Storm. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1. 

Either way, the tracks of Charley vs. Ian and Jeanne vs. Nicole are eerily similar. 
 