Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene move westward, 2 other systems developing

The peak of hurricane season is September 10 and so far, it's been a very active one. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently tracking four systems in the Atlantic, including two tropical storms.

After weakening to a tropical depression, Rene strengthened back into a tropical storm on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The system is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane. It is located 510 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The other tropical storm, Paulette, continues its path west with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It is located about 1,090 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

The good news for Florida is that Rene and Paulette are no threat to the state.

Advertisement

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

Meanwhile, a small area of low pressure is located about 300 miles southeast of North Carolina. Forecasters say it could become a tropical depression while it continues to move slowly west-northwestward toward the coasts of the Carolinas. The system has been given a 30-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

The fourth system we are watching is a tropical wave that is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Thursday. The NHC said that it is likely to become a depression late this week or over the weekend. It has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

RELATED: Greek Alphabet will be used if hurricane names run out

Out of the 21 names on the list for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season, there are only 4 left.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

If a tropical storm or hurricane develops after "Wilfred," (the last name of the season), the letters of the Greek alphabet will be used.

Hurricane season lasts through November 30.

Be sure you have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded and ready for hurricane season.