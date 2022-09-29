Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway

An unusual sight!

In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian.

It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the nearby Indian River. Hurricane Ian brought storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding to Florida. Brevard County, where the city is located, was also under a flood warning.

Rainfall amounts due to Ian are expected to be 4 to 8 inches and winds of 40 to 50 mph and 75 mph gusts are expected through Thursday.

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning after making landfall as a category 4 hurricane in southwest Florida Wednesday and leaving a trail of damage and devastation across the state.

It is expected to become a hurricane again as it heads for the South Carolina area.