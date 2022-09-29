Expand / Collapse search
Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

Fish swim along Titusville, Florida street after Hurricane Ian

In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a road of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight! 

In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian.

It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the nearby Indian River. Hurricane Ian brought storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding to Florida. Brevard County, where the city is located, was also under a flood warning.

Rainfall amounts due to Ian are expected to be 4 to 8 inches and winds of 40 to 50 mph and 75 mph gusts are expected through Thursday. 

Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning after making landfall as a category 4 hurricane in southwest Florida Wednesday and leaving a trail of damage and devastation across the state.

It is expected to become a hurricane again as it heads for the South Carolina area.  