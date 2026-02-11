Suspect escapes custody inside Melbourne hospital after assaulting officers, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old suspect who escaped custody Wednesday evening after assaulting two officers in Melbourne, police said.
What we know:
The individual had been receiving treatment at Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital before being transported to the Brevard County Jail around 6:45 p.m.
During the transfer, officials said the suspect battered two officers and managed to flee custody.
Police said the suspect ran into nearby woods, where an active search remains underway.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Melbourne police in the search, deploying aviation and K-9 units.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the person who escaped custody or an image of this individual.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Melbourne Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.