Driver crashes into patrol car, leads deputies on chase in Osceola County, FHP says

Osceola County deputies are looking for a driver who fled the scene after crashing into a patrol car on Poinciana Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard and U.S. 192, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A deputy spotted a person who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of a white Tesla that was stopped on the roadway, according to FHP.

While the deputy was waiting for backup to arrive, the driver woke up and crashed the car into the patrol car as they fled the scene on U.S. 192, FHP said.

Deputies used spike strips to try to stop the car, according to FHP.

Although the tires were damaged by the spike strips, the driver continued onto Interstate 4 and crashed into a barrier, authorities said.

The driver abandoned the car and ran from the scene, according to FHP.

Deputies have not located the driver, but officials said they have identified the driver.