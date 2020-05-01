New Orange County coronavirus testing sites open this weekend

article

Orange County residents can get tested for COVID-19 at two new sites this weekend.

On Friday, the mobile testing site at Jay Blanchard Park opens. The address is 10501 Jay Blanchard Trail in Orlando.

The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, you can get tested at Barnett Park, located at 4801 W. Colonial Drive. The testing site was originally supposed to open on Thursday, but was rescheduled due to weather.

Appointments that were made for Thursday will be honored on Saturday, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said.

Both sites are by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling 407-723-5004 or find more information HERE.

Meanwhile, individuals coming to be tested at Orange County Convention Center this weekend will now have to enter off Universal Boulevard and Destination Parkway. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Testing is free. You must be 18 or older.

