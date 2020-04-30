Universal Orlando to check temperatures of employees starting Friday

article

Universal Orlando Resort is taking another step toward preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter sent to employees and posted on the UOTeam website, starting Friday, May 1, Universal will be checking the temperature of all team members and business visitors who come in to resort property, as well as to their off-site locations.

Universal Orlando Resort later confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando that this is one of their new health safety screening procedures beginning for team members on Friday.

According to the blog, anyone with a temperature exceeding 99.9°F will not be permitted to enter and must wait 72 hours before coming back.

"Before traveling to property, you should assess yourself for any symptoms, including checking your temperature: we don’t want you to put yourself or others at risk," Bill Davis, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, wrote in the letter. "Regardless of your temperature, if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms, including mild cold symptoms, you should not come to property!"

Davis also encouraged team members to continue practicing social distancing guidelines and to wash hand frequently.

Universal Orlando Resort announced earlier this month that it is extending the closure of its parks and hotels until May 31. Universal added that part-time workers will be furloughed starting May 3.

