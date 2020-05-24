Tracking Coronavirus: Over 50,000 cases and 2,200 deaths in Florida, health officials say

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The latest numbers from state health officials show that there have been 50,127 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 2,233.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

Phase one of Florida's reopening is in effect. Dubbed the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery,' the Governor said that the state will take safe, smart, and data-driven steps towards reopening.

The complete phase one includes:

Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with 6-foot spacing between tables and indoor seating is limited to 50 percent capacity.

Retail stores can operate at 50 percent of indoor capacity.

Barber shops and salons with 50 percent of indoor capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers can operate at 50 percent of capacity.

Museums and libraries can operate up to 50 percent capacity.

Theme parks may submit reopening plans to the state.

Counties may seek approval to operate vacation rentals.

Elective surgeries may continue.

No changes to closures for bars, nightclubs and theaters.

Schools continue distance-learning.

Visits to senior living facilities are still prohibited.

Pharmacists in Florida will now be allowed to administer COVID-19 tests.

Local governments will be allowed to have more restrictive policies than the state.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose, or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 5.3 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 341,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

