Tracking Coronavirus: Over 1,300 more cases of COVID-19 reported in last 24 hours by Florida health officials

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9:00 a.m. -- Annual passholders with reservations and guests staying at resort hotels that reopened on Tuesday can now visit the Universal Orlando parks before they officially reopen to the public on June 5th. New and enhanced safety protocol HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Pop-up coronavirus testing is available at Apopka High School.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health announced that there have been 58,764 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 2,566 deaths. That is an additional 1,317 cases and 36 deaths since Tuesday morning.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Phase 1 of Florida's reopening is in effect. Dubbed the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery,' the Governor said that the state will take safe, smart and data-driven steps toward reopening.

The complete Phase 1 includes:

Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with 6-foot spacing between tables and indoor seating is limited to 50 percent capacity

Retail stores can operate at 50 percent of indoor capacity

Barber shops and salons with 50 percent of indoor capacity

Gyms and fitness centers can operate at 50 percent of capacity

Museums and libraries can operate up to 50 percent capacity

Theme parks may submit reopening plans to the state

Counties may seek approval to operate vacation rentals

Elective surgeries may continue

No changes to closures for bars, nightclubs and theaters

Schools continue distance-learning

Visits to senior living facilities are still prohibited

Pharmacists in Florida will now be allowed to administer COVID-19 tests

Local governments will be allowed to have more restrictive policies than the state

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 6.3 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 380,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

