Phase two of reopening will begin in most Florida counties on Friday, Governor DeSantis announces

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that 64 Florida counties will enter phase two of reopening on Friday.

Governor DeSantis made the announcement from Universal Orlando Resort, which opened on Wednesday to resort hotel guests and annual passholders. They will open to the public on Friday, June 5th with enhanced safety measures in place.

In phase two, bars, movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, and bowling alley's can open starting at 50 percent capacity.

