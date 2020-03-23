Tracking Coronavirus: Over 1,200 cases of coronavirus in Florida, death toll at 17, testing ramps up, and more

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8 a.m. -- New coronavirus testing sites have opened in Orange County and The Villages. Read more about the Orange County site HERE and more about The Villages HERE.

10 a.m. -- MegaCon 2020 has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns. Read more HERE.

11 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health released its latest numbers on coronavirus in the state, showing a jump to over 1,100 positive cases and another death. Read more HERE.

12 p.m. -- Fuel and convenience-store fare remain available at service plazas on Florida’s Turnpike, but restaurants were closed following an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read more HERE.

1 p.m. -- An official with the Kennedy Space Center said that a member of their team has tested positive for coronavirus. Read more HERE.

4:45 p.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Monday afternoon, saying he is issuing an executive order that would require mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone traveling to the Sunshine State from the New York City area. Read more HERE.

9 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced 1,227 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said 1,147 patients are Florida residents, while 80 are non-residents who have been tested and isolated in the state. The death toll has risen to 17.

(Note: FOX 35 has corrected an error that listed the death toll at 18 in Florida. An update from the Florida Department of Health lists 17 deaths.)

IF YOU FEEL SICK

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose, or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus, so avoiding exposure is crucial. The department advises the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The CDC said that they do not recommend that healthy people wear facemasks. They should only be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people taking care of someone in close settings.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

