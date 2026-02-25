Who is Christopher Alexander Delgado? Goliath Venture CEO arrested in alleged federal Ponzi scheme

Federal agents arrested Christopher Alexander Delgado, the president and CEO of Goliath Ventures, an Orlando-based cryptocurrency investment firm, this week on federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

The DOJ alleges that Delgado's company collected more than $300 million from people under the false promise that they would be invested in cryptocurrency "liquidity pools" – and would then guarantee low-risk, high returns. The DOJ alleges that did not happen – and that the money was instead used to pay for early investors, lavish parties and gatherings, and multi-million homes.

Here is what we know about Christopher Alexander Delgado:

Ran for Orange County Commissioner

In 2022, Christopher Delgado entered the race for the Orange County Commission, specifically to represent District 2. He did not win.

Big into charities

Over the years, Goliath Ventures and Christopher Delgado has aligned himself with several charities and other philanthropic efforts.

He has donated thousands to several organizations, including Victoria's Voice Foundation, Runway to Hope, the Orlando Magic's Youth Foundation, and Central Florida SC Youth Soccer Club, according to a news release ahead of a media appearance.

He appeared on FOX 35's Good Day Orlando where he pledged $2 million to Victoria's Voice. It's unclear if that money was ever delivered to the organization.

"I personally like to be hands on, I like to see the impact that it has. We do a lot with our families, schools, communities. To see the smiles and joy that brings, personally it's the mot fulfilling thing in my life," he said at the time.

Goliath Ventures was the title sponsor for the 2024 and 2025 Runway to Hope. FOX 35 reached out to the organization for comment, but has not heard back. FOX 35 also reached out to Victoria's Voice, but has not received a response.

Chummy with politicians

According to his personal Facebook page, which includes a photo of him, matches his name, and listed him as the CEO of Goliath Ventures, he posted several photos of him posing with politicians and celebrities.

Some of the photos include Delgado posing next to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after an undated dinner, as well as posing next to President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

It appears that Delgado visited the White House and attended a press event where President Trump

Among some of the publicly posted photos include Delgado posing next to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, President Donald Trump, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

It appears that Delgado visited the White House with Jackie Siegel, known as The Queen of Versailles, to attend Trump's signing of the Halt Fentanyl Act.

What is Goliath Ventures?

As of Wednesday morning, the website for Goliath Ventures appeared to have been disconnected. However, an Instagram and Facebook profile linking to the business were still active on Wednesday morning.

According to those profiles, Goliath reportedly has headquarters in the U.S. and in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It touted itself as a financial service with focuses on liquidity pools and blockchain infrastructure.

An address listed for Goliath Ventures links to a building in downtown Orlando.

DOJ: The Ponzi scheme

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ), between Jan. 2023 and Jan. 2026, Delgado allegedly ran a "Ponzi scheme," collecting more than $328 million from victim investors, who were promised returns on cryptocurrency investments.

Prosecutors alleged little of the money was invested in cryptocurrency or blockchain investments, and was instead sent to earlier investors under the guise of "returns," or used to hold lavish parties and to purchase high-end homes.

Prosecutors said Delgado and others working on his behalf would enter "Joint Venture Agreements" with potential investors, who would then be asked to submit money to be invested.

If convicted, he could face a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, the DOJ said.

What is a Ponzi scheme?

Here is how the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission describes it: "A Ponzi scheme is an investment fraud that pays existing investors with funds collected from new investors."

It's named after Charlies Ponzi, someone who promised investors a 50% return on international mail coupons in the 1920s.

"Ponzi scheme organizers often promise high returns with little or no risk. Instead, they use money from new investors to pay earlier investors and may steal some of the money for themselves," reads the website. When the cash flow fails, the organization tends to collapse.

What we know about the victims

Someone identified as Investor 1, a Seminole County resident, told detectives and investigators that he lost $720,000. According to a copy of the contract within the complaint, Goliath guaranteed 7%-8% returns. The investor said he received some returns initially, but towards the end of December 2025, he said payments were delayed with Goliath citing "audits, banking issues, and compliance matters," according to the complaint.

"Despite repeated assurances made by Goliath that payments would resume, the explanations changed over time, and no supporting documentation was provided."

Investor 1 told investigators that he requested an exit from the agreement in Jan. 2026. He was assured he would get his money back, but that has not happened, per the report. He estimated his loss at 720,000.

We're two intelligent people, and we got conned. We're both over 65. I'm a breast cancer survivor, and my husband's a U.S. veteran, and they conned us. — Tamra Stone

Tamra Stone told FOX 35 that she too was a victim. She said she lost $85,000 of her hard-earned savings. She thought investing in crypto would be a sound move ahead of retirement.

She signed an agreement with Goliath in 2024, according to a copy of the contract.

"You know, he was talking about crypto and bitcoin mining and liquidity pools and how they would help companies, you know, buy and sell it and.."

She admitted that she did not fully understand how it all worked, but more importantly, she hasn't seen a dime of returns since she signed that agreement.

Attorney Jordan Shaw said he's representing three people who were victims of Delgado's alleged scheme, and had several others who claim to have also been victimized.

"The hope is that the money is there and we could do everything we can, within our control, power and expertise to go pursue those funds and get our clients back at least as much of it as is there, and protect any further loss going forward," he said.