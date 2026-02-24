Florida man arrested in $328M cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme: DOJ

The Brief The former president and CEO of Goliath Ventures has been arrested on federal charges of fraud and money laundering, the DOJ announced Tuesday. Christopher Alexander Delgado, 34, of Apopka, Florida, is accused of running a "Ponzi scheme." The DOJ alleges Delgado secured some $328 million from people, promising that he would invest it in cryptocurrency "liquidity pools," and promise monthly returns. In reality, the DOJ said Delgado used the money to pay earlier investors, paid for lavish parties, and bought multi-million-dollar homes.



A 34-year-old Florida man, who served as the president and CEO of an alleged cryptocurrency investment firm, has been accused of running a $328 million Ponzi scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Christopher Alexander Delgado, of Apopka, Florida, was arrested on federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering, the DOJ announced on Tuesday.

The backstory:

According to the DOJ, Delgado was the CEO and founder of Goliath Ventures, formerly known as Gen-Z Venture Firm.

The DOJ alleges that Delgado convinced people to invest a total of $328 million with his firm between January 2023 & January 2026 under the assumption that it would be invested in cryptocurrency "liquidity pools" – and would promise monthly returns.

The DOJ alleges that the money was instead used to pay returns and principals to previous investors, as well as to pay for lavish business gatherings, holiday parties, and to buy four multi-million-dollar homes (varying in cost between 1.15M and $8.5M).

"Victims were induced to give money to Goliath through personal referrals, professional marketing materials, luxury events, charitable sponsorships, and some monthly payments of purported returns, all of which were designed to establish Goliath’s bona fides with investors," the DOJ said in a news release.

If convicted, Delgado faces up to 30 years in federal prison, the DOJ said.

According to the complaint, Delgado bought four homes:

$3.2 million home in Winter Park in July 2025

$1.15 million home in Kissimee in December 2024

$8.5 million home in Windermere in September 2025

$1.65 million home in Sanford in August 2024

Victim: Lost $720,000

According to the complaint, one unnamed investor reportedly lost $720,000 in Delgado's alleged scheme. A second investor was reportedly able to get his money back, though he had to directly contact Delgado to ensure he did. The amount of money returned in the second example was not disclosed.

What you can do:

The DOJ said anyone who thinks that they could have been a victim of Delgado's business to email Goliathvictims@ci.irs.gov. Or to visit this website.