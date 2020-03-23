Employee at Kennedy Space Center tests positive for coronavirus, official says

article

An official with the Kennedy Space Center said that a member of their team has tested positive for coronavirus.

They said that they received notification of the positive case on Sunday. The employee was reportedly last at the Kennedy Space Center more than ten days ago.

They believe that the employee was infected after they started teleworking. They do not believe there is any additional risk at the center from this person.

Access to the Kennedy Space Center is said to be restricted to mission-essential personnel only. Mandatory telework continues.

"The protection and care of the Kennedy workforce, their families and the entire Kennedy community remains our top priority during this uncertain time," the center said.

