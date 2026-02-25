Bodycam video footage show deadly shooting inside Osceola County Walmart

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released a very brief clip – nearly 8 seconds – from the bodycam of a deputy who shot and killed a teen inside a Walmart. Deputies said the 16-year-old teen was armed and suspected of shoplifting inside the store. He ran away from the deputy with a gun in his hand, while customers were nearby. The teen was identified as Jairus Eroge Jones. OCSO said the deputy has been with the agency since January 2022. FDLE is investigating the shooting.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released on Tuesday afternoon a very short, edited video clip from the body-worn camera of the deputy who shot and killed an armed teenager suspected of shoplifting at a Poinciana Walmart.

A spokesperson for OCSO said in an email that the agency was unable to release more of the deputy's body-worn camera video because it would show the death of a minor, citing Florida law.

New Details:

The nearly eight-second video shows the OCSO deputy running after the teen suspect, who deputies said was holding a gun in his right hand. The video freezes, where OCSO edited the video to highlight an object in the suspect's hand.

A still image from body camera footage inside a Walmart in Osceola County. (Source: Osceola Sheriff's Office)

The video also shows the deputy holding a yellow stun gun in his left hand and what appears to be a gun in his right hand.

Seconds later, the video unfreezes. The deputy can be heard yelling "Drop it, drop it," before the video clip ends with a statement from OCSO.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating whether the shooting was justified.

Officials said investigators will review the full body camera footage and obtain surveillance video from inside the store, as well as consider the safety of other people who were inside at the time.