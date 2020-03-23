MegaCon 2020 postponed amid rising coronavirus cases in Florida

article

MegaCon 2020 has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

On Monday morning, the convention announced that the event has been moved to June 4 through 7, 2020.

"From the beginning, our team at MegaCon Orlando has followed the recommendations made by the CDC and the Florida Department of Health. In light of this, and with the help of our partners at Orange County Convention Center and Visit Orlando, our team has been able to move MegaCon Orlando," they said.

All tickets already purchased, including Photo Ops and Special Event tickets, have been automatically transferred to the new dates and your existing QR codes are still valid. However, if you have already printed your e-ticket, they said that you must print your updated ticket. And if you are unable to attend the event now, you reportedly have until May 21 at 10 a.m. to get a refund. Refunds can be made through your GrowTix account. Funds will return within two weeks.

"We're super dedicated to delivering the ultimate fan experience and are working with all guests to confirm their availability," MegaCon said. "Be on the watch for updates as appearances are confirmed. If your favorite guest can't make it, or you can't, it's alright. You will receive a refund."

MegaCon 2020 has several notable celebrities attending, including cast members from Lord of the Rings, Saved By the Bell, and The Office. So far, only the Lord of the Rings stars, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan, have been confirmed. The others are still pending for the new dates.