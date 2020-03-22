Orange County COVID-19 testing site to open Monday by appointment only

article

Orange County will open a COVID-19 testing site Monday along Alafaya Trail.

The location of the site will only be disclosed to those who have an appointment to limit crowds from gathering at the site.

Those who need to get tested must set up an appointment.

During a press conference, county health officials said they will only have 150 tests to start out.

“We only have 150 test kits and we are not guaranteed that we are going to receive anymore, even though we are on the priority list, the supply chains have been altered as you know,” said Dr. Raul Pino, health officer with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

Officials said because of the limited supply, only those who meet a strict criteria will be tested.

The criteria include people who have symptoms and have traveled to a hot spot for the virus, or come in contact with a person who tested positive, along with people 65 or older who have symptoms and have pre-existing conditions.

Dr. Pino said unlike the state-run testing location at the Orange County Convention Center, the county testing site on Alafaya Trail will not be a drive-thru.

You will be given an appointment and advised to go to the place and stay in your vehicle.

"Do not go inside the building,” he said. “You will be called when you go for an appointment. There will be a hand washing facility where everyone will wash their hands before entering the building and we will give you a mask and we will give you gloves.”

The county set up a hotline that will be operational Monday morning to arrange appointments.

The number is 407-723-5004.

Appointments will be limited.