Tracking coronavirus: Orange County Public Schools reveal learning plans for fall; cases top 213K

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:30 a.m. -- Speaking at the White House during an interview, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Americans can look forward to another round of stimulus checks before the end of the year. Details HERE.

5:00 a.m -- For the first time, Central Florida families are getting a glimpse of what "back-to-school" could look like for Orange County students. Check it out HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 213,794 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 3,841 deaths. That is an increase of 7,347 cases overnight and 63 more deaths.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

