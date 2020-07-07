Where to go to get COVID-19 tests in Central Florida

Once you start to notice that dry cough or have come in contact with someone sick, where do you go to get tested for COVID-19?

In Orange County, we’ve seen the long lines at the Convention Center. The city of Orlando offers a map to show testing sites. They also have mobile testing every Wednesday, but all appointments for July 8 and already booked.

General care practitioners, for the most part, do not offer COVID-19 testing. Also, any doctor that is associated with Orlando Health or Physicians Associates does not offer the test.

Depending on where you live, you can go to your county health department; however, you have to be a resident of the county. Right now, Lake, Marion, Sumter, Osceola, and Flagler counties have testing sites at their Health Departments. An appointment is required. In Brevard County, you can make an appointment at the Department of Health, but you need to have a fever over 100 degrees.

Near a CVS? You can make an appointment to get a test through their website. They do not make appointments over the phone. It is a no-cost drive-through test, but you have to qualify.

Both AdventHealth's Centra Care and CareSpot Urgent Care offer the test and are your best bet to getting a test with results back quickly. Some locations use a nasal swab test, while others do a blood test. Most of the results come back the same day. You do not need an appointment, and the next available appointment isn’t until mid-July anyway. Be sure to get there early in the day and be prepared to wait.

Quest Diagnostics is doing testing at certain locations through its patient-initiated Quest Direct website.

Walmart is also offering drive-thru testing at select locations, but you need symptoms and an appointment to qualify.

True Health does not require an appointment but expect long wait times. You also won’t get the results back the same day.

On Wednesday, Volusia county will begin testing at their Department of Health. Call ahead to schedule an appointment. 386-871-3462

For antibody and convalescent plasma testing, make an appointment with any OneBlood location.