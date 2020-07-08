New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens at Camping World Stadium

article

The City of Orlando's new COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium opens on Wednesday.

The free, drive-thru testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You do not need to be showing symptoms in order to be tested.

Medical first responders from the Orlando Fire Department will administer the nasal swab tests. Tests will be performed on those who drive up, walk up, or ride a bike to the site.

Those who want to be tested must be 18 or older and will need to show a valid Orlando or Orange County ID.

Appointments are required, however, there are no more appointments available for July 8.

If residents don't get a call within seven days in regards to their test, they can visit www.covid19resultsfl.com or contact the GENETWORx Lab at 850-583-2419.

Another testing site will open on Wednesday, July 15, but the location has yet to be determined. You can find updates on testing sites HERE.