Volusia County to distribute over 200,000 free face masks to residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County will distribute more than 200,000 face masks to help protect residents from the coronavirus.
Volusia County Government will distribute 119,000 surgical face masks starting Thursday, July 9.
All residents can stop by the following locations and pick up two masks per person during normal operation hours:
- Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
- Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach
- Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach
- Pierson Town Hall, 106 S. Center St., Pierson
- DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand
- Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach
- John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
- New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach
- Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand
In addition, Votran has received 100,000 face masks, which is being distributed to riders and residents. The masks are available on buses and at Votran’s Transfer Plaza at 207 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, and the Votran administrative office, 950 Big Tree Road, South Daytona.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood recently voiced his disappointment in how Florida reports coronavirus numbers. He said the Department of Health said it would no longer provide them with the addresses that are being monitored for the virus.