Tracking coronavirus: Florida surpasses 400,000 cases, 135 more deaths reported

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:05 p.m. -- Halloween Horror Nights will not be held at Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details HERE.

10:42 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported another 12,444 cases of coronavirus bringing the statewide total to 402,312. Another 135 deaths were added. The death toll statewide is now at 5,653 Florida residents.

9:10 a.m. -- A recently released report examines how states across the country are failing to report data necessary to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “Tracking COVID-19 in the United States,” the July 21 report details essential information that U.S. states should report immediately in an effort to help contain the novel coronavirus and prevent further spread.

8:37 a.m. -- Orlando is taking a few more steps toward getting back to normal.

A trade show is starting Friday at the Orange County Convention Center and the Rosen Plaza Hotel is getting ready to welcome back guests on Sunday.

6:14 a.m. -- Parents in Orange and Seminole counties must make their decision by Friday when it comes to how their children will go back to school. The options for parents HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- A four-day-old baby is one of three infants testing positive for COVID-19 recently in Orange County. Health officials say the infants were born with the coronavirus. Details HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced the highest single-day number of deaths in Florida since the outbreak began. The department says another 173 people have died, bringing the Florida resident total to 5,518. There are now 389,868 cases statewide after adding 10,249 more cases.

