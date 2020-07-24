Orange, Seminole County parents must pick back-to-school option by Friday

Time is running out.

Parents in Orange and Seminole counties must make their decision by Friday when it comes to how their children will go back to school.

Orange County parents will be able to register their students throughout the day on Friday while Seminole County parents have until noon to make their decision.

"We've gone back and forth," said parent David Grimm. "Ultimately, we decided this morning to have our daughter, who’s going into 6th grade join in the OCPSLaunchED program."

The latest data shows that 120,000 students have registered so far, with the LaunchED at home being the most popular option.

RELATED: Reopening Florida schools: Here's the plan for your child's district

Advertisement

Orange County is giving parents three options:

OCPSLaunchED@Home: Full-time school that is live-streamed. A camera set up in the classroom would follow the teacher so kids at home would feel like they were there.

Orange County Virtual School: This option is also available for parents and guardians who want to keep their kids at home.

Face-to-Face Instruction: Students would attend school in person. Orange County officials said they would require masks when social distancing isn’t possible and move desks further apart. They are also looking into adding partitions at desks.

Seminole County is giving its parents four options:

Face-to-Face: Learning in a classroom for 5-days-a-week traditional schooling.

Seminole Connect: At-home learning aligned to the SCPS Instructional Plans/Frameworks and Florida State Standards.

Seminole County Virtual School (SCVS): A fully accredited K-12 public school created and supervised by SCPS and taught by SCPS teachers. Students remain at home and work on their own schedules.

Hybrid: A combination of Face-to-Face, Seminole Connect, and Seminole County Virtual School courses depending on grade-level.

Parents say the decision they make will depend on what’s best for their family.

"What can you handle as a family? What kind of workload are you able to handle? Are you able to give your child support? And if you can’t, do you have resources," parent Heather Mellet said.

RELATED: Osceola County father with sick son creates petition asking governor to keep schools closed

In Orange County, if you choose in-person or LaunchED options, you must commit for 9 weeks and then can change if you need to.

In Seminole County, if you choose in-person or Seminole Connect, you must commit for a semester before changing.

